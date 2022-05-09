Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 over the last three months. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $454,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $36.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.65, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

