IonQ (IONQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. IonQ has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $5.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86. IonQ has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

