IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Purchases A$1,072,680.54 in Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Rating) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 996,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.08 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,072,680.54 ($755,408.83).

About IperionX

IperionX Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for epithermal and replacement style precious and base metal mineralization, as well as titanium, rare earth elements, silica sand, and zircon minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Milford project that includes 101 claims located in Utah, the United States.

