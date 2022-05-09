iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 million and a PE ratio of -39.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. iPower has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $10.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPower stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iPower Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,173,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,538 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 4.43% of iPower worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

