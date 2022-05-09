IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to announce $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.51 billion. IQVIA reported sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full-year sales of $14.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.74 billion to $16.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IQVIA.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $213.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $204.50 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IQV. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

