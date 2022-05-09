Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of IREN stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Iris Energy has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $28.25.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,602,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

