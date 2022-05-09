Iris Energy Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 16th (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy’s (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Iris Energy had issued 8,269,231 shares in its public offering on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $231,538,468 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iris Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Shares of IREN opened at $9.49 on Monday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Iris Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter worth about $3,665,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $10,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy (Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.