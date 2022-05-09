ITV plc (LON:ITV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.33 ($1.44).

Several research firms have recently commented on ITV. Berenberg Bank downgraded ITV to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 128 ($1.60) to GBX 64 ($0.80) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays downgraded ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ITV to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LON ITV opened at GBX 68.98 ($0.86) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 67.36 ($0.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 101.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette bought 110,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £99,053.10 ($123,739.04). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 4,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £3,344.07 ($4,177.48). Insiders bought 176,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,980,023 in the last quarter.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

