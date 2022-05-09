IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. IZEA Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 million, a PE ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.86.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
About IZEA Worldwide (Get Rating)
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
