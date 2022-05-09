J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) will report $3.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.25 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year sales of $14.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $14.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $175.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

