Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the lowest is $1.80. Jacobs Engineering Group reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full-year earnings of $7.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after buying an additional 395,742 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,340,000 after purchasing an additional 53,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE J traded down $5.94 on Monday, hitting $131.87. 21,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.80. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $150.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

