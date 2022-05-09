Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) price target on the stock.
J has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.00) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 310.83 ($3.88).
