Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jamf from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

BATS JAMF opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.04.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Jamf news, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 7,054 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $254,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jamf by 34.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after acquiring an additional 340,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,709,000.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

