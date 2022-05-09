Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.89.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jamf from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Jamf alerts:

JAMF stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 8,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $322,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $233,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 343,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,073,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,414 shares of company stock worth $2,314,064 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Jamf by 112.4% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674,758 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,595,000. Keenan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 14,179.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in Jamf during the third quarter worth $20,367,000.

Jamf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.