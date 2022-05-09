Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Upgraded to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on JWEL. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. CIBC decreased their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamieson Wellness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.50.

Shares of JWEL traded up C$0.54 on Monday, reaching C$33.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,209. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$32.24 and a 12-month high of C$41.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.60.

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

