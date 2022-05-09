JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €19.80 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €19.80 ($20.84) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price target on JCDecaux in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA DEC traded down €1.97 ($2.07) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €17.24 ($18.15). 544,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.53. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($38.84).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

