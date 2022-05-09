JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €22.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) has been given a €22.00 ($23.16) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DEC. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($26.84) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.84) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.70 ($23.89) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of EPA:DEC traded down €1.97 ($2.07) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €17.24 ($18.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a twelve month low of €27.02 ($28.44) and a twelve month high of €36.90 ($38.84). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €21.13 and a 200 day moving average of €22.53.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

