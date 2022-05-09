Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.10) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.90). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.67 on Monday. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.17.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.32). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 143.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANAB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after acquiring an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 104,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

