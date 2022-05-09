Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.21.

ALDX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

ALDX stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $158.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

