Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BorgWarner Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $37.97 on Monday. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

