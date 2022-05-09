Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Cytokinetics, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.83) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

CYTK stock opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,196 shares of company stock worth $6,286,641 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

