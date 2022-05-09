Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Seaways, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Robertson anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INSW. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

INSW opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in International Seaways by 44.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in International Seaways by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, with a total value of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $73,690. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

