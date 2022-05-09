Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $227.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $195.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

