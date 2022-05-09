Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

