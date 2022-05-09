Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.05). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.91% and a negative net margin of 61.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $4.05 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Seres Therapeutics by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 213,765 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

