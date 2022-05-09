Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Trane Technologies plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

TT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $171.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.31.

Shares of TT stock opened at $134.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $131.48 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.