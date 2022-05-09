Jefferies Financial Group Comments on VICI Properties Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VICI Properties in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.73.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

