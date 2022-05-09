Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Glenveagh Properties (OTC:GLVHF) to Hold

Glenveagh Properties (OTC:GLVHF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
About Glenveagh Properties (Get Rating)
Glenveagh Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of houses and apartments for the private buyers, local authorities, and the private rental sector in the Greater Dublin Area and Cork, Ireland. The company operates through Suburban and Urban segments. It also provides investment services; and operates golf clubs.
