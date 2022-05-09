Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

SBH has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $15.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $911.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 104.07%. Sally Beauty’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

