Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€125.00” Price Target for Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3)

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €125.00 ($131.58) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($215.79) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($242.11) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €295.00 ($310.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($235.79) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($221.05) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €237.69 ($250.20).

Shares of ETR VOW3 traded down €1.32 ($1.39) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €145.86 ($153.54). The company had a trading volume of 1,269,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €151.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €172.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €131.30 ($138.21) and a 12-month high of €245.45 ($258.37).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

