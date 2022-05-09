Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Manitowoc in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

NYSE MTW opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.68 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.61.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 158.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,968 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

