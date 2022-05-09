Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $66.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

