Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.56 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.
About YASKAWA Electric (Get Rating)
YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.