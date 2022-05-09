Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.
Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
AJRD opened at $40.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $35.47 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.48.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $5,990,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3,975.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 244,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 238,035 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.
