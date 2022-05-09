Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $98.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $153.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

