Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $81.29 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.