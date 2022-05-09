Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Papa John’s International, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.38 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $86.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

About Papa John’s International (Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.