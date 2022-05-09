Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.85 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($2.14). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

Shares of RNR opened at $145.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $134.70 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.