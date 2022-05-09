Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Square from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.91.

Shares of Square stock opened at $96.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of -641.22 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.14. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Square by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 2.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Square by 4.4% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Square by 6.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,783 shares of company stock worth $2,459,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

