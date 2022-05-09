Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on StoneX Group Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

SNEX opened at $72.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain acquired 750 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,399 shares of company stock worth $1,264,219. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

