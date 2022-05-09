Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now forecasts that the health services provider will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.
NYSE:TDOC opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $28.75 and a 52 week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 431.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.
