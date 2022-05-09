Jeremy James Gizen Sells 33,700 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at C$562,956.
Shares of MEG traded down C$2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.84. 4,429,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.45.
MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current year.
About MEG Energy (Get Rating)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
