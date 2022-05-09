Jeremy James Gizen Sells 33,700 Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Stock

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,184 shares in the company, valued at C$562,956.

Shares of MEG traded down C$2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching C$18.84. 4,429,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,901,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The stock has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.71. MEG Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$6.57 and a twelve month high of C$22.45.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current year.

MEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.95.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

