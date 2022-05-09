JMP Securities Cuts Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target to $110.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 131.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $47.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 973.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

