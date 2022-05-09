John Feliks Burzynski Buys 4,200 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$724,636.
John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 25th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00.
TSE OSK traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.72. 211,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,398. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84.
About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
