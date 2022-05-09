John Feliks Burzynski Buys 4,200 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,086.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,200 shares in the company, valued at C$724,636.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

On Monday, April 25th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,400.00.

TSE OSK traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.72. 211,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,398. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of C$2.33 and a 52 week high of C$5.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.84.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

About Osisko Mining (Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.