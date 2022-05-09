John Wood Group (LON:WG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 78.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.12) to GBX 300 ($3.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.12) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($4.06).

Shares of LON:WG opened at GBX 224.40 ($2.80) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 180.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.66).

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson purchased 3,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £6,558.06 ($8,192.45). Also, insider David Kemp purchased 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £4,259.20 ($5,320.67). Insiders have purchased a total of 5,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,671 over the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

