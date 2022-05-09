Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.95-$3.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.82-$0.87 EPS.

JCI traded down $1.49 on Monday, hitting $51.77. 6,494,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,833. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $3,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $1,234,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

