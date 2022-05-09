Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.95-$3.05 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

JCI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.77. 6,494,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,598,833. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $81.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,542,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,744,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

