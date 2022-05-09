Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.27. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

