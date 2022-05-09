Johnson Controls International plc to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $53.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $51.80 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $552,369,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,817 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after buying an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $134,563,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,204,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

