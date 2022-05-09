Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Cut to “Underperform” at DA Davidson

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential downside of 25.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55. Joint has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $111.06.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Joint will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jake Singleton acquired 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Holt acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 193.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 96.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 24.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

