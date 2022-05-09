Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 149.69% from the company’s current price.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Joint stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.31. Joint has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $111.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.55.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Joint had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Joint news, CEO Peter D. Holt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $49,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jake Singleton bought 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Joint by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

